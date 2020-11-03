Tomi Lahren Goes Braless In Red, White & Blue Blazer With Donald Trump’s Face On It

Tomi revealed her excitement for election day in the post.

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren is all geared up for election day, and as usual she’s not being coy about which candidate she’s supporting. The TV personality has been very vocal about her support for President Donald Trump on Instagram, and this week she showed her political affiliation in a new and interesting way.

Tomi delighted many of her conservative followers when she opted to go braless underneath of a red, white, and blue blazer with Trump’s face plastered all over it. The jacket boasted puffed shoulders and a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage.

The blazer definitely drew the eye with its large lapels. The photo featured a close up look at the garment. In the pic, Tomi reached one hand out to snap the selfie, as the other grabbed the jacket between her fingers.

She turned her head to the side slightly and gave a smoldering stare into the camera with her lips pursed. In the background of the shot, some sunlight could be seen streaming in through a nearby window.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

In the caption, Tomi told her over 1.8 million followers to get hyped about going to the polls to vote on Tuesday. She then added multiple hashtags, including #MAGA, to made her support for Trump abundantly clear.

Tomi has been an active supporter of the President since his campaign in 2016. Her fans know her as an outspoken voice for the republican party, who isn’t afraid to reveal her honest, and sometimes unpopular, opinions about national issues.

However, most of her followers are like-minded, and quickly showed their appreciation for her political-themed ensemble by clicking the like button on the post more than 114,000 times within the first 20 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her fans also flooded the comments section to leave over 2,300 messages.

“Where did you get that amazing blazer?!” one follower asked.

“I want that jacket,” remarked another.

“Gorgeous!!!!! I think you wear TRUMP better than he does,” a third user declared.

“You are so smart, driven, and yes a beautiful lady,” a fourth person wrote.

The TV host has been going hard on social media over the past few weeks as she continues to campaign for Trump. She’s shared a multitude of political posts, which include her rocking Trump themed clothing, face masks, and drinking from her MAGA water bottle.

However, Tomi recently took a break from her political uploads to share a snapshot of herself rocking Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots during a girls night out. That pic has pulled in more than 79,000 likes and over 1,000 comments to date.