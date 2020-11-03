Holly Sonders Shows Off Her Fit Booty In Skintight Jeans For Latest Spicy Update

Holly Sonders looked effortlessly gorgeous as she showcased her athletic figure in a stunning photo for her latest Instagram upload. In the snap, she was shot rocking a skintight pair of jeans that accentuated her backside while she struck an alluring pose.

The former Fox Sports host has been delighting fans with spicy pics in provocative outfits this week, but she sported a more casual look for this update. She was photographed in the doorway of a dimly-lit room that had a yellowish hue. There were plants visible in the background along with a large window that provided sunlight, and she tagged her location as Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sonders was captured from the thighs up as she had her back turned to the camera. The 33-year-old kept her legs apart, and grabbed onto her hip with her right hand while turning her upper torso towards the lens. Her long dark hair was in loose curls as it cascaded down her back, and she lifted her left hand to grab a handful of it. There was a smoldering look across her beautiful face.

The Michigan State University golfer dressed down, but still managed to look sexy. Sonders had on a white button-up shirt that was rolled up above her navel, and she left the cuffs unbuttoned. She sported a pair of tight-fitting light wash Levi’s jeans that hugged onto her lower body. The fitness model’s toned figure was outlined against the light backdrop, and fans were treated to an eyeful of her fit booty and legs in the pants.

For the caption, Sonders asked her followers to chime in with what came to mind when viewing the picture. She tagged the shoot’s photographer in both the caption and the snap before uploading the post on Monday.

Many of the television personality’s 480,000 Instagram followers noticed the steamy pic, and more than 6,300 showed their approval by tapping the like button in just over eight hours after it went live. Sonders had nearly 600 comments in that time. Fellow golfer Katie Kearney left a heart-eye emoji, and the replies were peppered with those and hearts. Fans filled the comments section with compliments and responses to the caption.

“Nice shoulder turn and stance for that golf swing, whenever spring returns,” one follower replied.

“The luckiest Levi’s in the world,” another added.

“My golf partner for this weekend,” a fan commented.

“Some jeans that fit like a charm,” an Instagram user wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Sonders flaunted her curves in a tiny gold bikini while she threw a football around on a beach.