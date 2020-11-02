Nicaraguan Bombshell Dolly Castro Sizzles In Sparkly Princess Outfit For Hot New Video

Dolly Castro was a total princess on Sunday, November 1, in her latest Instagram share. The Nicaraguan bombshell posted a stunning video in which she teased her 6.2 million followers by rocking a racy sparkly outfit that fit right in with the Halloween vibe of the weekend.

The clip featured Castro sporting a gold “fantasy” dress that featured a series of stones and was made from a sparkly fabric. It included a crop top boasting an underwire structure that pushed against her chest, helping to accentuate Castro’s buxom chest. It had drooping sleeves that fell over her upper arms and a separate set of thin straps that stretched over her shoulders.

The lower half of the costume consisted of a maxi skirt with just a back and front layer, allowing her toned legs to be entire on display. It had a thick waistband decorated with stones that sat above her navel, hugging her slim waist. To complete her look, she rocked a matching headpiece over her brunette tresses.

In the caption, Castro included a message in both English and Spanish in which she revealed that her outfit was by Neftali Espinoza, a designer from Nicaragua. She used the space to note her pride for her home country and express her desire to support local professionals.

In under a day, the post has attracted more than 55,300 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving her fans enjoyed it. They used the opportunity to share their admiration for Castro while also praising her ensemble and killer body.

“If I found out you were a serial killer I would still try to date you,” one of her fans raved.

“I’m Nicaraguan too and you look beautiful [crown emoji] I’m so proud of my country you go girl,” gushed another fan.

“Such a gorgeous Nicaraguan with that smoking [fire emoji] body strong legs booty [peach] and gorgeous smile,” a third admirer replied.

“Oh my dolly you look absolutely gorgeous. Your outfit is amazing.You are beautiful and stunning. I am in awe of your beauty,” chimed in a fourth fan.

