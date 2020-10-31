‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 52, Shows Off Her Incredible Bod Wearing Black Lingerie & Knee-High Boots

Baywatch actress Donna D’Errico looked smoking hot in another age defying Instagram snap on Saturday. She opted to celebrate Halloween by showing off her incredible bod while wearing corseted lingerie that hugged her enviable curves like a glove.

Donna, 52, rested her booty on a large wooden furniture piece. Her black lace bra boasted sheer side panels and clung tightly to her ample bust. A hint of her cleavage could be seen, as well as her toned arms.

The corset wrapped tightly around her slim waist and emphasized her hourglass figure. She added a pair of matching panties that rested high over her hips and exposed her voluptuous derriere and muscular thighs.

Donna added some sex appeal to the already racy look while sporting a pair of knee-high black heeled boots. She included a spooky element in honor of Halloween by wearing dark makeup around her eyes, as well as black lipstick.

The actress arched her back and rested her hands at her sides. Her knees were bent and she tilted her chin downward and gave a sultry stare into the camera. To complete the holiday-themed snap, a bright orange pumpkin sat next to.

In the background, some iron wall decor was spotted. Donna’s living room could also be seen, complete with white furniture and some sunlight streaming through the dark curtains.

In the caption of the post, Donna wished her followers a happy Halloween and asked them what plans they had to celebrate the spooky holiday.

The former Playboy playmate wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the locks in loose strands that curved around her neck and fell down her chest.

Donna’s 274,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 2,400 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 120 messages during that time.

“Watching my favorite scary movies,” one follower wrote.

“Unbelievably beautiful!” another stated.

“Looking great! Sadly just staying in tonight with the wife making enchiladas. Next year likely Vegas and going all out!” one user remarked.

“Always with the tremendous legs,” a fourth person commented.

The actress continues to stun her fans with her gorgeous snaps, which often flaunt her toned physique. The Inquisitr recently reported that Donna slipped into a dark bra and some matching fishnet stockings for a revealing social media upload. To date, that post has raked in more than 9,200 likes and over 1,000 comments.