Jen Selter Slays In Thigh-High Boots & Flaunts Her Pert Booty As A Costume Fails The ‘Squat Test’

Fitness model Jen Selter shared a video with her 12.6 million followers via her Instagram page on Thursday that was both sexy and comical. The social media influencer was seemingly testing out a potential Halloween costume, but she quickly learned that it had some significant limitations.

Jen filmed this in a bright corner of her New York apartment. The floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of bright sunlight and the landscape of the city could be seen beyond her building.

The 27-year-old brunette bombshell wore a titillating ensemble for this clip. She chose black heeled boots that went over her knees and the upper edge rested on her thighs. She paired the boots with a patterned workout ensemble that showed plenty of skin.

It appeared that this was a black bodysuit with white patterns scattered all over it. The garment had long sleeves and cutouts across both the back and the front.

Jen was filmed angled mostly to the side, a position that allowed her to show off her perky derriere. The garment had a thong cut in the back, which revealed plenty of skin, and her taut tummy could be seen from the side.

The gorgeous fitness influencer started out standing up as she held a large pumpkin straight up over her head. She did a quick dip, stood up, and took a step sideways away from the window. Then, she bent her legs to lower her body into another deep squat. Unfortunately, it didn’t go quite as planned.

Before Jen could rise back up, she encountered a significant wardrobe malfunction and started to drop the pumpkin.

At the deepest moment of the moment, a close look revealed that the snap of her bodysuit came undone and the back portion of the bodysuit flapped back over her booty. This sudden wardrobe issue then caused her to bail on completing the rest of the move.

After that, Jen squatted down even lower as she caught herself and laughed over what she deemed to be a failed squat test.

Jen asked her fans to suggest some captions, and people stepped up to deliver. In less than 24 hours, the clip was liked more than 275,000 times and received nearly 5,000 comments.

“I zoomed in to watch the video like 40 times,” one fan teased.

“The most beautiful squat I’ve seen,” another declared.

“And just like that she broke the internet,” a follower noted.

“Your body is an entire aesthetic,” someone else praised.

Over the past few years, Jen has essentially made a name for herself by showcasing this pert bum of hers and her millions of followers never tire of seeing her flaunt that curvy backside. This wardrobe malfunction that came as a result of showing off her peachy posterior did seem to be a first that everybody certainly seemed to love.