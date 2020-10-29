LeAnn Rimes, 38, Sits Naked In A Field To Share Her Battle With Psoriasis

LeAnn Rimes, 38, sat naked in a field to share her battle with psoriasis with her 481,000-plus followers. The country music singer wore absolutely nothing in the snaps as she showcased the reality of the skin disease.

LeAnn flaunted her toned arms and shoulders in the snap, as well as her muscular thighs. A small tattoo was also visible on her hip.

In the first photo, she sat on her knees with her body turned to the side, revealing that her entire body was covered in red patches. She slumped her shoulders and crossed her arms in front of her while placing them on her lap. She turned her head toward the camera and gave a piercing glare into the camera.

In the second shot, LeAnn posed with her back towards the camera. She leaned forward and wrapped her arms around her chest. Another tattoo could be seen just below her waist. In the background of the photos, some lush green grass, tall trees, and other foliage could be spotted as the bright, sunlit sky peeked through the leaves.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that she pushed over one shoulder.

LeAnn’s followers immediately began to gush over the post, clicking the like button more than 9,800 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 840 messages during that time.

Many of the comments were positive and supportive towards LeAnn’s condition, as well as her bravery for speaking out on the issues, and showing her own personal experience with the world.

“Incredibly courageous and so great of you to share!” one follower wrote.

“Thank you for being so vulnerable and brave in your beauty! Love you sister,” another stated.

“You know how much I love and respect you but this is EVERYTHING! So proud of you, such an important moment,” a third user declared.

“LeAnn – I am so proud of you. I saw this photo and immediately got goosebumps. You’ve broken free. You’re flying. LOVE YOU!” a fourth person commented.

The singer has become known for speaking what’s on her mind and in her heart. Her fans have also grown accustomed to seeing her flaunt her stunning body, although she usually has more clothes on.

Earlier this year, LeAnn thrilled her fans when she rocked a flowing red dress and a tan hat while covering the classic country song, “Fancy.” That post has raked in more than 7,600 likes and over 330 comments to date.