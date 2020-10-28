‘The Boys’ Star Erin Moriarty Flaunts Killer Legs & Cleavage In Sexy Instagram Share

Erin Moriarty stunned her 1 million Instagram followers with her latest share on Tuesday night. The Boys star flaunted her killer legs and cleavage she shared some sexy outtakes from her shoot with Noemi Magazine.

Erin, 26, looked incredible in the photos. In the majority of the snaps, she opted for a black and white floral dress that boasted short sleeves and a neckline that fell off of her shoulder. The garment was cinched with a black belt to showcased her tiny waist. The skirt was also pulled up high on her thighs to show even more skin. She dressed up that look with gold hoop earrings and powder blue heels.

While wearing the gown, Erin posed on an outdoor couch. In one pic she rested her elbows behind her and put her feet up on the table in front of her while staring into the camera. In another, she crossed her legs and placed her arms over her lap. In a third snap, she leaned her weight to one side and stared away from the lens.

Another slide in the update featured Erin wearing a bright green dress with a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. The chain straps also flashed her lean arms as she wore a smoldering expression on her face. A final black and white photo gave fans another peek at Erin’s chest as she opted for a light-colored corset top with no straps.

In one of the looks, she wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and tucked behind her ear. In another, she parted the locks down the middle for a more tousled look.

Erin’s followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the post. The photos garnered more than 227,000 likes within the first 10 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 1,200 messages during that time.

“The prettiest, most rad, GENUINE, fellow sweets-loving babe around,” one follower stated.

“My dream wife after watching the boyz,” another declared.

“OMG I love your shoes! Anyone know where from??” a third user quipped.

“You are so beautiful,” a fourth person wrote.

The actress has become a fan favorite after appearing as a superhero named Starlight on the hit Amazon Prime series, and her gorgeous good looks haven’t gone unnoticed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Erin recently thrilled her fans when she posed in a strapless dress for the cover of a magazine. To date, that post has pulled in more than 106,000 likes and over 560 comments.