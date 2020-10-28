Cindy Prado Arches Back, Flaunts Ample Chest & Chiseled Abs In Skimpy Bikini

Model Cindy Prado knows how to rock a bikini. The popular influencer took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her fabulous physique while wearing a skimpy, white two-piece number while she enjoyed some time in Tulum.

Cindy’s tan skin — of which plenty was on display — popped against the color of the swimsuit. The top featured triangle-shaped cups with a plunging neckline that put plenty of her cleavage on display. The bottoms had a low-rise front with sides that tied into loopy bows on her hips.

The model wore her waist-length hair down in beach waves.

Cindy accessorized with a chunky choker necklace, a pair of hoop earrings and a thick gold chain bracelet.

The post consisted of two snapshots that saw Cindy striking sexy poses next to a large umbrella.

In the first frame, the model faced the camera while standing under the umbrella. A sandy beach next to the pristine ocean served as a gorgeous backdrop. Leaning one arm against the pole, she darted her eyes off to one side as she rested her head against her hand. Cindy placed her other hand near her hip while she posed with one leg slightly forward. The pose showcased her hourglass shape as well as her toned thighs.

Cindy perched on a set of rock steps that were situated next to the umbrella in the second picture. She sat on one hip while leaning back on one arm. With her knees bent and back arched, she showcased her curvy booty, ample chest and chiseled abs. She gave the camera a sultry expression while she tugged on one of the sides of her bottoms.

In the caption, Cindy wrote about how much she enjoyed the photo shoot. She also tagged the makers of the bathing suit, White Fox Boutique.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section to rave over the sizzling photos.

“Epitome of glamour and beauty,” one comment read with a pink heart emoji.

“Perfect fittings! Stunning beauty. Charming thighs,” quipped a second follower.

“The word pretty is worthless without you,” a third Instagram user wrote with heart-eye and flame emoji.

“Cindy love that white bikini, looking sexy as hell,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Last month, Cindy had a little fun with her online audience when she shared an update that saw her rocking a crop top with a short pair of Daisy Dukes. The shorts were unfastened with the waistline folded down, teasing her flat abs. She playfully encouraged her followers to unbutton their pants for the weekend.