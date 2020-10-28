Scheana Shay Reveals She Is Pregnant Again After June Miscarriage: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star ‘So Excited’

Scheana Shay is pregnant again.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 35, revealed that she and boyfriend Brock Honey Davies are expecting their first child together, after previously sharing in June that she had suffered a miscarriage.

In her Instagram post announcing the happy news, Shay wore a yellow dress and held up a pregnancy test and sonogram to the camera as boyfriend Davies kissed her cheek. Davies, a professional trainer, also posted a couple of pics to his Instagram.

“If I know what love is it’s because of you,” he wrote in his caption.

They are expecting their first child in April 2021.

“We got pregnant so quickly,” Shay explained to People.

Her doctor told her to wait one period and ovulation cycle before trying again, and after the first time they tried, the reality star had a “feeling” right away.

As the couple was planning to head out on a trip to Sedona, Arizona, Shay decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. When she saw the positive result, the mom-to-be recalled “bawling [her] eyes out.”

“We still had an amazing trip, but it just all happened so quickly, which is so exciting but also really scary after having a miscarriage,” she said.

The Bravo star said that at first, she was “so much more cautious and scared” after her previous experience, but “everything is good” now.

Shay had a message for other women struggling with infertility or pregnancy loss.

“Don’t give up,” she told them, advising women to look into alternate methods of becoming a mother, like freezing their eggs, trying in-vitro fertilization, or adopting.

Shay also wanted other hopeful mothers to know that their pain is valid no matter how far along their pregnancies were. She confessed that she had received a lot of dismissive comments about how she was only six and a half weeks into her pregnancy when she miscarried.

“You’re not alone, I feel your pain and I would not wish this on my worst enemy,” Shay said, calling the experience the absolute worst thing a woman can go through.

She froze her eggs twice last year, because she was afraid that she wouldn’t be able to conceive on her own. She reported that she was thrilled she and her boyfriend could have a child naturally, and that everything looked good so far.

“I’m so excited to have a healthy baby and hug my baby and just be a mom,” Shay added.