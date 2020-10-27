Sofia Bevarly Rocks A Black Bikini Top While Posing On A Jeep

Sofia Bevarly added a sizzling new photo to Instagram that showcased her killer curves. The post was uploaded to her feed on the afternoon of October 27, and it generated some serious heat.

The photo captured the model posing on top of a parked jeep. It looked to be a warm day, and a covering of clouds filled the blue sky overhead. The rest of the setting was beautiful, and a line of tall trees could be seen at the model’s back. Sofia sat on the hood of the vehicle, which was painted a variety of bright colors, including purple, blue, pink, and yellow. The side of the car was decorated with the Bang Energy logo — a company that Sofia frequently promotes. In the caption, she shared with fans that the brand was giving away the jeep, and she included instructions on how to enter the contest.

Sofia raised both arms in the air, looking into the camera with a smile on her face. She showcased her fit figure in an all-black outfit that perfectly suited her gym-honed figure. On her upper half, Sofia rocked a skimpy bikini top with a halter-style cut and triangular cups. Its thin straps allowed her to show off her fit arms and its plunging neckline offered a generous view of cleavage. The bottom fit snugly around her ribcage, leaving her taut tummy on display.

She teamed the top with a pair of spandex to match. The formfitting shorts had a high waistband that stretched over her navel, accentuating her slim waist and midsection. Her slender stems were on show, and to complete the outfit, she rocked a pair of black-and-white checkered sneakers.

Sofia wore her silky tresses down, and they tumbled over her shoulder and back. As of this writing, the photo has only been live on her page for a few minutes, but it’s pulled in more than 4,200 likes and 40-plus comments. Many of the model’s fans dropped a line to let her know that her figure looked amazing, while a few more told Sofia that they would be entering the contest.

“Love you so much,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Can I get a ride please?” a second social media user asked.

“Do I get a date with you also,” one more wrote with a few flame emoji.

“Only if you come with it for a day,” a fourth admirer chimed in.