Gigi Hadid Shows Off Insane Post-Baby Body For The First Time

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is a new mom, and the 25-year-old had yet to share photos of herself on social media since her little one made their big debut last month. That all changed on Saturday when Gigi posted a selfie in an effort to urge her 60.1 million followers to vote. This is the first time her fans have seen her post-baby body, which looked fitter than ever. Gigi and boyfriend Zayn Malik announced on September 23 that they had welcomed their daughter.

Gigi snapped a picture of herself as she sat in front of a large round mirror. While the photo wasn’t a full-body shot, her followers still got a good view of her insane body as she sat down. Gigi wore a black short-sleeved T-shirt that had the letters V-O-T-E written out in different colored boxes and fonts. She paired the shirt with yellow high-waisted pants, showing off just how fantastic she looked post-partum. The model’s waist looked like it never changed as she bounced back rather quickly from carrying her daughter.

Gigi wore her long dirty blond hair down in loose waves as she pulled a few strands away from her face. She sported two gold necklaces and a yellow scrunchie around her right upper arm.

In her caption, Gigi revealed she voted absentee with her daughter alongside her last week. She then told everyone if they had already voted or planned on doing so before or on election day, that she was proud of them. Attached to the post was several infographics which gave information on early voting for each of the 50 states.

While Gigi’s post was meant to be informative and encouraging, many of her fans could only focus on her killer post-baby body. In under 24 hours, the image brought in well over 2.8 million likes and 8,000 comments. Most of the sentiments left below the photo were about Gigi’s sexy mommy physique as fans couldn’t believe she just gave birth a month ago.

“Girl you look SO GOOD,” one fan wrote.

“PLS LOOK AT HER OMG,” another added.

The comments section then turned into a debate platform as citizens on both sides of the political spectrum began arguing over who should take the victory this November. Some avoided adding their political opinions but praised Gigi for encouraging her massive amounts of followers to head to the polls.

“YESSSSS!!!!!!! LET’S DO THIS!” a user wrote in support.

“Yessss. This is why I love you. Let’s go!!! VOTE ” a second said.