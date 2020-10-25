Bella Thorne Slays In A Latex Little Red Riding Hood Costume With A Cheeky Back

Bella joked that her grandma was not a fan of her revealing look.

Bella Thorne gave a classic fairytale an edgy twist just in time for Halloween. On Saturday, the former Disney Channel star took to Instagram to show off her sexy take on a Little Red Riding Hood costume, and her revealing look was a smash hit with her 24 million followers.

While the actress’ admirers have liked the photos of her outfit over 830,000 times, she joked that her grandmother did not approve of her ensemble. Bella, 23, rocked a red latex bodysuit with princess seams and cups that were designed to perfectly mold to her chest. A large bejeweled crucifix pendant was affixed right below the lowest point of the garment’s plunging neckline, which was trimmed with gold spiked studs and crimson rosary beads.

Her costume included a cape and hood, along with a pair of matching gloves. She finished her ensemble with a pair of sheer scarlet thigh-high stockings. Bella also flashed a few expensive-looking accessories, including three jewel-encrusted designer watches. She wore multiple large rings over her gloved fingers.

Bella’s hair was a coppery shade of red when her photos were taken, and she wore her glossy locks fashioned in glamorous waves with a deep side part. In her first snapshot, she was sitting down with a portion of her cape draped over her thighs. She appeared to be inside a dressing room full of racks of clothing and rows of shoes.

In her second pic, she stood up and turned around to show off the cheeky back of her bodysuit, revealing that the garment had a zipper closure and adjustable black shoulder straps. Bella’s outfit bared the “Bite Me” tattoo on her left hip.

The third and fourth slides saw Bella holding a basket that was being invaded by spooky fake spiders. The goodies inside the basket included grapes, oranges, products from the actress’ Forbidden Flowers brand, and a few cannabis leaves. She posed in an indoor forest of potted marijuana plants.

Bella was also shown modeling her bodysuit without the cape and hood, and her final photo offered a close-up view of her beauty look. In addition to vibrant crimson makeup, she rocked tiny stick-on jewels on the sides of her face.

The fire emoji was a popular response to Bella’s post, but her followers also had plenty to say about her appearance.

“OMG…HOW is it you are SOOO incredibly beautiful AND sexy at the same time!?!?” gushed one fan.

“The most beautiful diva,” another admirer remarked.

“OMG marry me please,” begged a third commenter.

