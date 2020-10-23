Melissa Gorga, 41, Shows Off Beautiful Body In Mermaid-Inspired Ensemble

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star was flawless in a series of three snaps.

Melissa Gorga, 41, showed off her beautiful body in a mermaid-inspired ensemble on Instagram. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was flawless in a sequence of three images. In the caption of the post, she joked she was in search of water. Her 2.1 million followers hit the “like” button on the photo sequence over 12,000 times thus far.

Melissa wore the outfit for what appeared to be a costume party. In the first photograph, standing behind the reality television personality were several people who looked to be in costume. Melissa stood alongside two statues in suits of armor. She wore her long, dark tresses parted in the middle and fashioned into crimped waves that framed her face.

The design created by Sylvio NYC featured one strap over Melissa’s right shoulder. The flesh-toned crop top was cut straight across her bustline, in a style similar to a bathing suit. Her flat stomach was exposed, including her navel. The rose gold, glittery, long skirt bottom had a train that trailed to the side.

In the second photograph, Melissa posed outdoors, in front of an oversized wrought iron doorway. She looked up at the sky and raised her right arm above her head, while her left was extended slightly away from her body. She appeared to have glitter applied to her left shoulder, and she sported several thin, gold bracelets. Melissa stood on a stone stairwell that led to the entryway. Wrought iron railings matched the scrollwork on the luxe doorway.

In the final image, Melissa added a mask that matched the scalloped design of her top. She posed in front of a full-length mirror where her reflection was seen. Behind Melissa, stunning black and white décor was in the room where the snap was taken. A black settee topped with white pillows added a dramatic style element.

Fans of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star couldn’t get over her gorgeous overall look, although some users seemed to think she was trying too hard to look like another reality TV star.

“Why is every housewife turning into Kim Kardashian lately?! Be yourself! You’re beautiful the way you are,” wrote one person.

“OMG STOP. INSANE as always! My FAVE NJ housewife xxxxx lots of love,” penned a fan, followed by both fire and red heart emoji.

“Another one trying to look like a Kardashian. Ladies what is wrong with you?!?! Why do you want to look like everyone else when you’re all so beautiful on your own?” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“You go girlfriend,” stated a fourth admirer.