Tahlia Skaines Wows In Tight-Fitted Black Corset-Style Dress

Tahlia Skaines took to Instagram to add a new sizzling update on Thursday, October 23. The Aussie internet personality showed off her curves in a body-hugging corset dress.

The model wowed her fans in a black number that hugged her phenomenal figure in all the right places. A tight corset formed the top of the scanty garment to show off an ample amount of Tahlia’s decolletage. The tightness and the underwire stricture pushed her breasts inward, making her cleavage pop.

The cups were so tiny that it hardly contained her bust, although they were padded, which obscured her nipples from exposure. Its shoulder straps clung over her neck, which secured the piece in place. Her ensemble had a snug fit that formed on her hourglass figure. From what was visible, the bottom part of the dress was similar to that of a miniskirt.

The post contained four photos formed into a collage. Tahlia was inside her home, posing in front of her desk. She was seen sitting on a chair, leaning to the side, and placed her arm on the table. Her other hand was holding her phone and directed it to the mirror. She did a series of sultry poses that were all phenomenal.

A swipe to the right showed only one snap. Tahlia was holding a lip product from a brand called MCoBeauty. She looked straight into the mirror and did a pout to showcase her lip color as she took the selfie.

The babe matched her sexy attire with a pair of gold hoop earrings. She did a center part on her locks and styled it in a low bun. She left a few tendrils of hair loose, framing her face.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about the cosmetics company. She described the brand as a “beautiful yet affordable range.” The hottie also urged her followers to check out her stories in which she filmed clips of how to use the products. She also gave out a promotional code for her fans to use.

In under a day of being posted, the social media share received more than 8,800 likes and upward of 110 comments. Tahlia’s fans and followers dived into the comments section and wrote compliments. Many of them expressed their admiration for her beauty.

“Such a babe,” a fan commented, adding a pink growing heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are literally so hot and so stunning,” wrote another follower.

“Oh, you look so good in this dress! I would never be able to fit in this, though,” added a third admirer.