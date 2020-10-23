Alica Schmidt Shows How She Earned The Nickname ‘World’s Sexiest Athlete’ With Steamy Training Picture

Alica Schmidt has her sights set on the 2021 Olympics, and the German track and field star is giving fans a sexy glimpse at her training.

The 21-year-old athlete took to Instagram to share a revealing snap of herself wearing her running gear and sitting on a track. The snap, taken from above as she sat on the ground, showed the Olympic hopeful gazing into the camera and reaching back to pull her blonde hair into a ponytail. Her short shirt gave fans a glimpse of her well-toned stomach and arms.

In the caption, Schmidt wrote that she was putting in some hard work and preparing for 2021, when she aims to qualify for the Summer Olympics that had been postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. She included a series of hashtags saying that she was working hard to prepare and recovering smarter while preparing to qualify for the 400m competition.

The revealing picture was a huge hit with her 1.4 million followers, leading to a number of encouraging messages from those rooting her on to achieve her professional goal of making the summer games.

“Yessss! Keep working hard and 21 will be your big year!” one person wrote.

Others had some more personal compliments for her good looks.

“You are the most beautiful athlete I have ever seen,” another added, ending the comment with a heart emoji.

As The Inquisitr reported, Schmidt has amassed a huge following online for her revealing posts and breathtaking good looks, which earned her the title of “World’s Sexiest Athlete” from the magazine Busted Coverage. While she may take to Instagram often to show off for her growing number of followers, Schmidt has made it clear that she’s a runner first and not going out of her way to compete with Instagram models for attention on social media.

Schmidt’s followers will likely see her training quite a bit in the coming months. The short-distance runner told Yahoo Sports back in May that she was excited to be able to get back into real workouts after Germany started to reopen after initially going into lockdown during the initial outbreak of coronavirus.

“I can finally train on the track again. The last month I did everything alone or in pairs outside,” she had shared earlier in the year. “I am so happy to be able to train in the stadium again as usual even if nature was not that bad for the training session!”