Natalie Roush Flaunts Incredible Curves While Lounging In Tiny Lace Lingerie

Natalie Roush turned up the heat to the max in a series of sultry close-up shots on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. The photos showed the babe lounging on a small bed of pillows as she sported a white lacy lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves. Her stunning look was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

Natalie’s look included a demi-cut bra in white with a nude lace overlay and thin straps on her shoulders. The tight-fitting cups squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center, and some major skin was on display via the sheer material. The top cut off just below her bust, so her flat tummy was on full display.

Natalie paired the bra with a matching U-shaped bottom. The front of the bikini plunged deep into her waist and showed off her killer abs, while the straps on the sides came up above her hips and clung to her curves.

The model completed her look by styling her brunette locks down in a neat blowout.

The images, which seemed to be covered in a muted filter, showed Natalie sprawled out on fluffy gray pillows. A light appeared to be shining down on her from off-camera, giving her tan skin a radiant glow.

In the first shot, Natalie pressed her arms against her breasts, which squeezed her cleavage out even more. She playfully tugged at her top’s strap, lifted her legs and arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure. The babe tilted her head and pursed her lips at the camera with a dreamy gaze. The second snap was a close-up of Natalie’s torso as she flashed a similar pose.

In the caption, the influencer asked fans to share their best pick-up lines.

The post received more than 28,000 likes and just over 440 comments in an hour, proving to be a major success with her fans. Many people showered her with affection in the comments section.

“If there was one thing I’d change about you it would be your last name,” one fan wrote.

“If you were a fruit, you would be a fineapple,” another user added with a smiling emoji.

“I’m damn sure, you can beat any actress in beauty,” a third follower wrote.

“If I could rearrange the alphabet, I would put U and I together,” a fourth fan penned.

Natalie’s fanbase knows that she can slay any look. In another share, she lounged in a living room as she rocked a see-through green lingerie set.