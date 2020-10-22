Kelly Clarkson Flaunts Slender Waist & Hourglass Curves In Chic Leather Belt

Kelly Clarkson is looking better than ever on a new episode of her talk show. The Voice judge is set to host Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke on the October 22 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and the women posed together for a photo when they recorded the program earlier this week. Cheryl sat down with Kelly to discuss the hit dancing competition series, as well as her face mask line and podcast.

Both women looked incredible in the photos they took together, which were shared on Cheryl’s personal Instagram page. The post contained four separate images, all of which showed off Kelly’s trim figure. For the recording, the “Because of You” singer wore a black v-neck shirt, paired with a boho dark floral print flowy skirt. Pulling the ensemble together was a large buckled black leather belt that Kelly wore right below her bust line. She paired the sweet outfit with leather platform boots which featured a super chunky heel. The shoe made Kelly the tallest of the bunch as she stood in the middle of Cheryl and her other guest for the day, Parvesh Cheena.

Kelly sported her blonde hair pulled back halfway and in loose waves. She also opted for some simple chain necklaces and kept the outfit as simple as possible. It’s not like the singer to go over the top with her looks, as she doesn’t need much assistance in looking fantastic.

Cinching her waist even more in a different photo was a blue striped apron which fit snuggly around her torso. Cheryl attached the image to her post which showed the two guests alongside Kelly about to prepare some food in the studio. What the trio indulged in will be revealed tomorrow when the episode airs.

In the comments section of Cheryl’s post, fans left sweet sentiments regarding the two women.

“Two of my favorite people,” one fan wrote with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Shut up!!!! My fav girls!!!” another added.

“I can’t wait to watch this, love Kelly and YOU,” a fan of Cheryl’s wrote.

The 38-year-old’s waist-cinching new look is in a long line of flattering outfits Kelly has been wearing on her show recently. Last week she wore another stunning black outfit that featured cutouts around her collar bones. Her long-sleeved dark shirt was tucked into a red skirt, which also was pulled together by the same large belt she wore during her interview with Cheryl. Some fans have noticed recently that the singer will repeat outfits and accessories, which they appreciate as it makes her more relatable.