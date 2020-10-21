Tom Bergeron Recalls One Of His ‘Proudest’ Career Moments With Cheeky Throwback To ‘Burping With The Stars’

The veteran television host once hosted a burp-off between two major stars.

Tom Bergeron is recalling one of his biggest career moments—and it has nothing to do with his long reign as the host of Dancing with the Stars.

In a throwback photo shared to his Instagram page, the veteran TV personality recalled the time long ago when he hosted a burping competition on Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

Bergeron, 65, shared a series of photos to his social media page that showed him standing alongside singer Justin Timberlake and actor Hugh Jackman on the Nickelodeon awards show stage more than a decade ago. The Emmy-winning host appeared rather stone-faced as the two stars showed off their mad burping skills.

In the caption to the photos, Bergeron joked that hosting this “competition” was one of his proudest achievements in his long career. He also noted that the “Cry Me a River” singer out-performed the Wolverine star in the belching contest.

In the comments section to the post, Bergeron’s followers reacted to his throwback moment.

“Bahahha love this,” one fan wrote.

“You are the best!” another added.

Others took the opportunity to tell Bergeron how much he is missed on Dancing With the Stars this season after being unexpectedly replacing by newly crowned executive producer Tyra Banks.

“I miss you on DWTS. Sorry, Tyra is too much!” one commenter wrote.

“You are the best host, emcee, and master of the moment… in show business today!” another admirer added.

While Bergeron is known for his jokes and puns, he didn’t come up with the name Burping with the Stars as a cheeky title for his Instagram post. A Nickelodeon press release for the 2006 awards show, seen here, teased the “exceptional” showdown between former Burp Award winners Jackman (2005) and Timberlake (2003) as they “faced off in the ultimate Burping With the Stars burp-off hosted by Bergeron.

Judges David Spade, Rob Schneider, and John Heder were also in on the game, and viewers voted for their favorite – just like they do on DWTS – before Timberlake took the prize as the “best belcher.”

Fellow Burp Award winners include Cameron Diaz and Jessica Alba.

While he has a soft spot for Burping With the Stars, Bergeron has also regarded his time on Dancing with the Stars fondly – even if he won’t say its name anymore. After being let go from the celebrity ballroom competition he hosted for 28 seasons, Bergeron told fans his time with “Footwork With the Famous” was a career highlight.