Gwen Stefani, 51, Dazzles Next To Blake Shelton In Silver Bodysuit With Long Tassels

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself with boyfriend Blake Shelton. The duo will return as coaches on the 19th season of The Voice, which is scheduled to premiere on October 19.

Stefani stunned in a silver bodysuit that featured long sleeves. The glittery garment appeared to have small shoulder pads and was decorated with long tassels hanging off all over. The “What You Waiting For?” hitmaker opted for black fishnet tights, which helped showcase her long legs. Stefani wore silver ankle boots with black laces, which gave her some extra height. The 51-year-old styled her long wavy blond hair in a high ponytail and accessorized with small earrings and rings.

Shelton opted for a black shirt with a shirt jacket over the top, which was left unbuttoned. He kept his look simple by paring his outfit with jeans.

The duo both posed in front of a lit-up backdrop that was seemingly the set The Voice was filmed at. Shelton placed both hands in his pockets while looking directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile.

Stefani placed one hand on her hip and tilted her face to the right slightly, showcasing a hint of her stunning jawline. The three-time Grammy Award-winning singer pushed her left leg forward and dazzled in the light.

For her caption, Stefani referred to Shelton as superman and herself as a disco ball girl. She also credited Dulce Bestia, Traver Rains, and Sonja Christensen for helping her “sparkle.”

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 44,000 likes and over 300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.4 million followers.

“omg Gwen your outfit is sooo gorgeous, I can’t wait for the two of you to bless my tv all over again, this is the one thing making me look forward to Monday,” one user wrote.

“Yes, indeed!!! I love it when Gwen is on the show!!! So funny, so good, so talented and creative!!!” another person shared.

“You always look fabulous Gwen! I can’t wait to see all of your outfits,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“OMG I can’t wait!!! I love you guys! How are you this hot?? Holy moly you’re so freakin beautiful!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on their fanbase is nothing new for Stefani and Shelton. Earlier this year, the couple released another song together, “Happy Anywhere,” which went down a treat with listeners. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the song topped the U.S. iTunes chart.