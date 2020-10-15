Qimmah Russo Shows Off Chiseled Thighs In Booty Shorts As She Wakes Up ‘Beast Mode’

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo amazed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, October 15, saw the celebrity wearing skintight workout gear as she posed in front of a variety of different sized weights. In the caption, she declared that she was waking up and initiating “beast mode.”

Sharing two photos, Qimmah wore a tightly fitted black crop top and matching booty shorts. As a result of this, her super muscular legs were on display as were her famously chiseled abs.

Her dark hair was parted in the middle and pulled back into a ponytail. She completed the look with white socks and bright red runners.

The first snap showed Qimmah resting against a stand that housed a variety of weights. She positioned herself with her hands resting on her chiseled thighs as she looked slightly over one shoulder and toward something that was off-screen.

The second pic was a close-up of the fitness guru. With her hands now by her sides, it appeared that she might have been about to lift some heavyweights as she had a look of concentration on her face. As she tensed up, her abs were further highlighted in this shot.

Qimmah also tagged athletics and fitness photographer T Ellis of Trell Studios as being responsible for capturing the images.

As soon as she posted the images, Qimmah’s followers were quick to respond. Within five hours, the set had already garnered 15,500 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Strong and beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Dag-gone gone woman you is as hot as a [chili] pepper! I mean Daaaaaaaag-gone!!!” a fan declared excitedly in all-caps.

“We need to put you at running back for the dolphins with legs like that,” another user stated in relation to Qimmah’s muscular thighs.

“Everyday!! Them abs,” a fourth person wrote, also adding the lips emoji at the end of their comment for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also opted to post emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. By far, the most often used ones appeared to be the heart and heart-eyed ones. However, the muscly arm and drooling emoji were also vastly popular.

Qimmah often shows off her incredible physique via her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week she was seen wearing a bright red crop top and booty shorts as she posed ready to race. As to be expected, her legions of fans instantly dived in to comment on the visually stunning shots.