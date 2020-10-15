‘World’s Sexiest Athlete’ Alica Schmidt Flaunts Her Amazing Figure In A Skimpy Bikini

Alica Schmidt may be done with her tropical vacation and back to training, but the world-class athlete is giving her Instagram followers a flashback to see her amazing bikini body one last time.

The German track and field star took to Instagram this week to share a highlight video of her time in Greece, which recently came to an end. The clip showed her posing in front of the water during a beautiful sunset, wearing a slinky black dress as she played with her blonde hair. She also showed off her long legs in another white mini dress, and flaunted her bikini body in a tiny white two-piece swimsuit. She wore a black bikini in another clip where she descended into a pool and took a spin on the water on a jet ski.

Fans had already seen some glimpses of the sun-soaked getaway, with Alica posting a number of snaps and videos on Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported, that included a look at the white swimsuit she wore while lounging by the poolside. She wrote that the vacation was a chance to take a break from her rigorous training schedule, as she prepares for a chance to make the 2021 Summer Olympics.

Alica told Yahoo Sports that she wasn’t sure how she got the nickname “World’s Sexiest Athlete” — bestowed on her by the magazine Busted Coverage — and added that she’s not trying to compete with other models for attention. The runner instead said she is focused on her sport, where she has reached the highest level of international competition and appeared to be on track for a spot in the Olympics before the coronavirus pandemic forced it to be moved ahead by a year.

Even if Alica isn’t aiming to be a top internet model, she has still managed to capture the attention of the internet and adoration of her 1.4 million followers. She regularly gets a viral reaction to her posts, including the video compilation of her Greek getaway. The post racked up more than 85,000 likes and plenty of comments from fans impressed at her rock-hard physique.

“I wish I could like this twice,” one shared.

“Your face is like an angel,” another wrote.

The comments section also showed just how worldwide the German middle-distance runner’s fan base has become, with many leaving comments in other languages and sharing emoji of flags from their home countries. Others made note of her recent assignment as trainer of the Borussia Dortmund football club, which earned her plenty of attention from sports news outlets around the globe.