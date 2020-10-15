Kristin Cavallari Reportedly Still Single After Flirty Night Out With Comedian Jeff Dye In Chicago

The Uncommon James founder is not looking for a serious relationship.

Kristin Cavallari is not dating comedian Jeff Dye – or anyone else for that matter. The 33-year-old Uncommon James founder had a flirty night out with the comic while visiting Chicago last weekend, but so far it was a one-time thing, an insider told TMZ.

After the outlet shared a video of the Very Cavallari star smooching the handsome comedian six months after announcing her split from her ex-husband Jay Cutler, a source said the two celebs have only hung out once after meeting up in the Windy City.

The insider added that the mom of three is just looking to have fun right now after nearly 10 years with Jay and isn’t even looking for a boyfriend right now.

The brief hookup reportedly took place after Kristin connected with Jeff after he slid into her DMs a couple of weeks ago. She also follows him on Instagram.

When the two stars both realized they were going to be in Chicago at the same time, they met up in person, but have not seen each other since their night out and caught-on-camera kiss in the Fulton Market bar and restaurant district in Chi-Town.

Another source told E! News that Jeff is dating other people and Kristin is newly single and wants to “enjoy it.”

While they’re not exclusive, another source described Kristin’s relationship with Jeff as a “thing,” per Us Weekly.

“Kristin is not thinking long-term right now and isn’t trying to get serious right away. She has three children and knows it will have to be a slow process.”

The insider noted that Jeff has been liking Kristin’s Instagram posts since July and that the two even flirted on one of her promotional posts for Dry Farn Wine.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

It’s not a huge surprise that Kristin isn’t looking to get into a serious relationship right now. Ever since announcing her divorce earlier this year, the former MTV star has been focusing on her kids, her jewelry business, and the launch of her cookbook, True Comfort.

When she sparked romance buzz after reuniting with her high school sweetheart, Stephen Colletti, a few months ago, Kristin made it clear that dating is the “last” thing on her mind after 10 years with Jay.

Kristin has not spoken about the hookup with the comedian but spent a good amount of time posting photos and videos on Instagram that showed her spending some much-need time with girlfriends as her kids spent last weekend with their dad.