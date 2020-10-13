Jessie James Decker Looks Fierce Post-Workout In A Black Bikini

Jessie James Decker tackled a tough workout on Tuesday and flaunted the results of her hard work via Instagram. The singer’s joked in her caption that her face was on fire due to the intense exercise session she had just completed. As far as her followers were concerned, it was her sexy ensemble that was raising the heat.

The new snapshot was a selfie that Jessie took in her bedroom. She took the shot in front of a circular mirror that reflected a few details about the room behind her. The shot showed an unmade bed with white bedding along with a few other pieces of decor spread around the room.

The 32-year-old mom of three had her blond hair piled on top of her head in a messy bun. Jessie held her phone in one hand to snap the photo and had her other hand raised to her hair. She cocked a hip and bent one knee as she flexed and posed to show off her killer physique.

Jessie wore a black bikini for her selfie and she looked incredible. The top was a fairly basic halter style that revealed a fair amount of cleavage. The bottoms were more risque, as the design incorporated triple straps across each hip and a small patch of fabric in the front.

The singer’s pose showcased her insanely chiseled abs and lean frame. The muscles on her arms were well-defined too and she looked fabulous from top to bottom.

Jessie’s 3.3 million fans went wild over this fire-hot selfie. In just an hour, the upload had been liked about 65,000 times and received nearly 600 comments. The fire emoji were plentiful as everybody tried to find the words to show their appreciation for this stunning bikini snap.

“It’s not the face that’s on fire,” one fan raved.

“OMGGG you are so mesmerizing Jessie,” another declared.

“OMG I just don’t know how you look this unbelievably amazing after having 3 babies!! Like a lot of mamas look great after, but your body is just to another level!! You stay in such good shape and it definitely shows!!” a follower noted.

“Holy h*ll. You look INCREDIBLE,” someone else wrote.

This was a more revealing photo than Jessie’s fans typically see from her. She flaunted her long, lean legs while sitting by the pool in another recent upload, but she wore a romper from her Kittenish line for that one.

Jessie did post a different bikini snap at the end of August, and she admitted in her caption that she hated working out. The singer and reality television star may not enjoy the process of exercising, but she certainly knows how to achieve stunning results.