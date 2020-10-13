Sommer Ray Reveals Her ‘Favorite Position’ While Clad In A Crop Top & Ripped Jeans

Sommer Ray sizzled in her most recent Instagram update which is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The model shared a sexy post that included two new images on October 12.

The first image in the set saw Sommer posed outside in front of trees and a stone building. It was dark, and the shot appeared to have been snapped beneath the evening sky. Sommer struck a sultry pose, casually draping one hand near her thigh and brushing her hair behind her ear with the opposite. She gazed into the camera with an alluring stare and her lips slightly parted. The second shot in the deck was snapped from a few inches back as Sommer posed in a similar fashion.

The model opted for a smoking hot outfit that hugged her curves in all the right ways. On her upper half, she rocked a colorful crop top with palm tree branches and different shades of blue and white. It had capped sleeves that exposed her toned arms, and the body was tight on her chest. Its crew neckline offered a tease of her bronze collar while the bottom was snug on her ribs, leaving her toned tummy well on display for her fans to admire.

Sommer teamed the top with a pair of jeans that were equally as tight. The waistband was worn high on her hips, highlighting her toned midsection. The piece featured a light wash and several distressed panels that exposed her skin underneath. Sommer completed her outfit with a black belt around her trim waist.

She styled her long dark locks with a middle part and a few loose waves that spilled over her back. The social media star wore a pair of hoop earrings and a necklace on her collar — both of which provided just the right amount of bling.

To go along with the sexy photos, Sommer wrote a cheeky caption that described her “favorite position” as the “CEO.” It has not taken long for her massive fan base to flock to the comments section and express their opinions. Over 600,000 double-tapped the update, and 2,000-plus left compliments.

“K sommer I see you with that caption. Looking sexy as always,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Hahaha you’re so cool and funny for that one Sommer!” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“How do you get in those jeans? They be hella tight but look good on u baby,” a third social media user added.

“I’ll keep supporting you you’re amazing I love you. Litetrally so pretty I wanna cry,” one more gushed.