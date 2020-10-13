Sasha Ferro Kneels In The Sand Wearing A Skimpy Bikini

Sasha Ferro made her 1.3 million followers happy on Monday, October 12, after she uploaded a smoking-hot snap to Instagram. The Argentine hottie went to the beach in a sexy two-piece swimsuit that showcased her enviable assets and killer curves.

In the update, Sasha sported her barely there attire by kneeling in the sand on the coastline. The water crashing on the shore, as well as the gloomy sky, were seen in the background. The shot showed the babe tucking her legs under her, and her thighs spread. She tugged at the straps of her top, letting her arms hang over her breasts, which made her cleavage look more prominent. Sasha looked straight into the camera with an intense gaze that appeared mesmerizing to a lot of her fans.

The influencer rocked a brown bikini from the brand Revolve. The top featured fully-lined cups that barely contained her shapely chest. It had a deep neckline that exposed an ample amount of her decolletage. Long, striped fabric adorned the center of the piece, which was tied into a tiny bow.

She sported the matching bottoms, which boasted a low-cut waistline that helped accentuate her flat tummy. The swimwear had a thick waistband, which matched the top’s ribbon. Notably, an O-ring also connected the whole garment. Its high leg cuts emphasized her lean thighs.

Sasha wore her hair in a center part and left its strands hanging over her shoulders. Her locks were styled in messy loose waves which suited her beach day look.

The bombshell wrote a short caption that mentioned the weather, adding a water wave emoji. She also gave credit to her bikini sponsor, Revolve, by tagging the brand in the picture.

The latest post was well-loved by her avid online supporters. In less than a day of being live on the social media platform, the snapshot amassed more than 67,500 likes and over 1,400 comments.

Fellow influencers and many of her fans flocked to the comments section to shower the model with compliments. Many of them praised her beautiful facial features and fit physique. Several others seemed to be left speechless by the sheer display of skin and decided to drop a string of emoji instead.

“You have incredible beauty. I have a major crush on you since I came across your page two years ago. You are an amazing woman,” a follower commented.

“Amazing shot! This makes me want to go to the beach, but I live miles and miles away. Nonetheless, you look phenomenal!” gushed another admirer.

“You are stunning! We don’t even mind looking at the lovely view of the ocean. What matters to us is you,” added a third fan.