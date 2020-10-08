Lyna Perez Wears Nothing But Bikini Bottoms While Taking A Dip In The Pool

Lyna Perez gave her 5.5 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Thursday when she shared a racy new snap that has proved hard to be ignored. The social media sensation stripped down to the bare minimum while enjoying a relaxing day at the pool.

In the shot, Lyna was seen posing with her back to the camera as she stood thigh-deep in the refreshing water. She turned her head over her shoulder, gazing back at the camera with an alluring gaze as the gentle breeze whipped through her dark locks.

It appeared to be the perfect day for a dip in the pool, as the sky was free of clouds while the golden sun spilled down onto the 27-year-old, illuminating her flawless physique as she went scantily clad in daring swimwear look that left little to the imagination.

Lyna was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing with her barely there ensemble that included nothing more than a pair of minuscule gold bikini bottoms that popped against her deep tan. The thong-style number provided minimal coverage to her lower half, exposing her round booty nearly in its entirety. Its thin waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette. The piece also had long, beaded tassels that hung down her leg, drawing eyes toward her curvy hips and toned thighs.

As opposed to the matching bikini top, or even a T-shirt, Lyna opted not to wear a top at all, upping the ante of her look. She avoided violating Instagram’s strict nudity guidelines by placing a hand over her bare chest. However, an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob was still very much on display to give the shot a seductive vibe.

Fans were far from shy about showing the model some love for her latest social media upload. The post has earned nearly 102,000 likes within just three hours of going live. Thousands of notes filled the comments section as well, many with compliments for Lyna’s latest jaw-dropping look.

“Wow. You look so amazing,” one person wrote.

“Hottie alert,” quipped another fan.

“You are a vision of flawless perfection with a gorgeous body,” a third follower gushed.

“Love your posts,” added a fourth admirer.

Fans hoping to see more of Lyna’s flawless figure did not have to scroll very far down her page. On Wednesday, the model rocked a slightly more modest look as she flaunted her ample assets in an impossibly tiny two-piece that included a scarf-style top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous chest. The shot proved to be another major hit, racking up more than 141,000 likes and 3,400-plus comments to date.