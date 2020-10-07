Maria Eduarda Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In Printed Lingerie

Brazilian fitness model Maria Eduarda went online on Wednesday, October 7, and uploaded a sultry snapshot to titillate her followers.

In the picture, Maria rocked a printed lingerie set which perfectly accentuated her buxom physique. The bra consisted of gray base with pink roses printed all over it. It boasted thin straps and a plunging neckline which showed off an ample amount of cleavage. The tiny garment also included lacy edges that rendered it a very feminine look.

She teamed the brassiere with matching panties which boasted scalloped edges and multiple straps. The hottie also opted for a garter which was attached to a lacy choker. The risqué ensemble not only displayed her taut stomach but also flaunted her thick thighs.

Maria wore her highlighted tresses down, sweeping them to one side. She also let her long locks cascade over her shoulder. She had her manicured nails painted with red polish to ramp up the glam.

The photoshoot took place indoors. She perched on a bed which had a white sheet spread over it. A soft toy could also be seen sitting on the bed.

To strike a pose, Maria sat with her legs spread apart. She puckered her lips and looked straight at the lens as she clicked a selfie.

In the caption, Maria asked her fans to express their admiration for her. Within five hours of posting, the picture racked up more than 17,000 likes. In addition, several of the hottie’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 340 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sexy style.

“Oh wow, you look super hot, Maria. The best babe from Brazil!” one of her fans commented.

“Wonderful picture and figure! When are you going to visit Paris? I really want to meet you in person,” chimed in another user.

“Damn, look at that amazing body!! Your posts always brighten up my day, thanks for posting!” a third admirer remarked.

“Nice lingerie. And yes, I want to express my love to you every day but I run out of words,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “Mamacita,” and “my sweet love,” to let Maria know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Jessica Alves, Lily Adrianne, and Tracy Kiss.

Maria often uploads her steamy pics on the photo-sharing website. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on September 25, she shared another racy snapshot in which she rocked a provocate teddy. To date, the post has accrued close to 40,000 likes.