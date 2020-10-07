Paige Spiranac Flaunts Her Killer Cleavage & Booty In A Skintight Outfit While Holding A Golf Club

Instagram model Paige Spiranac flaunted her jaw-dropping curves in a revealing outfit for her latest upload. In the snap, she was photographed wearing a low-cut shirt that accentuated her assets and tiny shorts while she posed at a driving range.

The 27-year-old has gained a large online following thanks to her golfing ability, and in this pic she was captured while working on her game. She stood in front of a green support wall as she took cover from the sun. There was a staircase going to an upper floor on one side, and practice mats on the other.

Spiranac was filmed from the knees up and had her body turned to the side. The Playing-A-Round podcast host put her left leg forward which helped embellish her athletic figure. Her right arm was straight down and she held the shaft of a club in her hand, while her left hand rested by her thigh. Spiranac’s long blond hair was tied back with loose strands of bangs hanging down. Her mouth agape as she turned her head and stared off-camera with a fierce look across her gorgeous face.

The San Diego State University product rocked a tiny black tank top that had thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline. She had on a pair of small high-waist shorts that hugged her backside. Spiranac accessorized with a burgundy-colored glove on her left hand. Her black ensemble was outlined against the green backdrop, and fans were treated to a glimpse of her ample bust, toned legs, and defined derriere.

For the caption, Spiranac joked that this is the look she gives when a person grabs her clubs without permission. She asked followers to chime-in with their pet peeves, and included an unamused emoji before uploading the image on Wednesday.

Many of the model’s 2.8 million Instagram followers flocked to the spicy snap, and nearly 87,000 showed their approval by tapping the like button in just over two hours after it went live. She racked up more than 1,400 comments in that short time. Fans flooded the comments section with responses to the caption about their own golfing grievances.

“My buddy showing up 1 min before Tee off. Then asking for a breakfast ball,” one follower replied.

“When I hit my ball in the woods and no one in my group helps me look,” another added.

“People not repairing ball marks on the greens,” an Instagram user commented.

“More than 1 practice swing,” a fan wrote while adding an angry emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, recently Spiranac flaunted her hourglass figure in a maroon-colored dress.