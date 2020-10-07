Pamela Anderson Shows Off Her Incredible Body In A Pink Bathing Suit While Snorkeling

Pamela Anderson delighted her followers on Instagram when she posted a photo of herself flaunting her incredible body during a snorkeling adventure.

In the sexy shot, Pamela looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted for a pale pink bathing suit. The swimwear included a scooped neckline that flaunted her famous cleavage. It also featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and a boasted a daring cut that exposed her sideboob.

The garment clung tightly to her tiny waist. It was cut high over her curvy hips and also gave fans a small peek at her round booty and lean thighs. On her head she wore a pair of goggles.

Pam stood with her body to the side in the snap. She had her legs in the water and both of her arms resting at her midsection as she held a pair of pink and yellow flippers in her hands. She leaned forward slightly and turned her head to the side while wearing a smile that showed off her straight, white teeth and full lips.

In the background, the sunlight shimmered off of the rippling water. In the caption of the post, the former Home Improvement star simply posted a dolphin emoji.

Her long, blond hair was pushed off of her forehead. The locks were pushed behind her ears and styled in wet strands that fell down her back and clung to her shoulders.

Pamela has accumulated more than 1.1 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans didn’t hesitate to share their love for the racy post by clicking the like button more than 33,000 times in just under 24 hours after it was published to her feed.

However, most fans were not able to leave any remarks about the snap. The comments were disabled after only three admirers were able to post red heart emoji, with one social media user adding that Pam was “the best” in his comment.

The model is no stranger to showing off her insane physique in her online snaps. She’s become known for filling her timeline with photos of herself sporting revealing outfits such as teeny lingerie, tight tops, and sexy dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Pamela recently posed in a sheer lingerie piece and black heels as she pressed her bare booty against the counter in her kitchen. That upload also proved to be a popular one among her followers. To date, it has raked in more than 49,000 likes.