Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter, Sistine, Shows Off Chiseled Abs In Bikini Bottoms & Rolled-Up Top

Sistine shared a throwback photo from her family's trip to Tulum.

Sistine Stallone, the daughter of iconic Rocky star Sylvester Stallone and supermodel Jennifer Flavin, flaunted her killer abs in a throwback vacation photo.

Sistine, 22, shared the pic with her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Sunday. In her caption, she seemed to suggest that she was reminiscing about her family’s recent getaway in Tulum, Mexico. She revealed that they are no longer visiting the popular tourist destination, but she asked her fans to “pretend” that she was still there.

Sistine was pictured wearing a pair of black bikini bottoms with a dipped front and metallic accents on the corners of the wide front panel. The sides were thin bands that stretched around the widest part of her hips to highlight her hourglass shape.

She also rocked a black short-sleeved shirt with a button neck. She left a few of the top buttons undone. Sistine had rolled the shirt up so that she bared her tan stomach. Her abdominal muscles were impressively defined. The model accessorized with short layered necklaces that included a gold chain and a string of multicolored beads.

Sistine’s brunette hair was soaking wet, as if she’d just taken a swim. She posed with her right leg crossed in front of her left and gave herself bunny ears with the fingers of her left hand. She also held her right hand over her head, stretching her body out and further accentuating her toned abs.

Her photo was shot from a low angle, so she had to look down at the camera. A small smile formed on her full lips as she posed. She stood next to a tall palm tree and a weathered wooden post that appeared to be part of a shady pavilion. More palms and other dense tropical plants formed the background of her photo.

Sistine’s snapshot was a hit with her many admirers, who pressed the like button on her post over 60,000 times during the first two hours it was live on her account. The Unwaxed podcast host also received over 500 messages from her followers. A few of them referenced her famous father.

“Wow wee! Your beauty is blowing my mind. You’re so beautiful,” said one commenter.

“This is heaven,” another gushed.

“Rambo’s daughter!” a third fan exclaimed, adding a face screaming in fear emoji.

“Imagine meeting her dad,” read a fourth remark.

Last month, Sistine shared a number of photos from her vacation with her mom and her two sisters, Scarlet and Sophia. In one of the shots, she rocked a green bikini while posing underneath a thatched screen. She joked that it gave her “unreal” tan lines.