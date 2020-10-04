Jessica Alba Rocks Sweaty Sports Bra At Wellness Retreat And Reminds Fans To Vote

Jessica shared a few photos and videos from her stay at The Ranch Malibu.

Jessica Alba encouraged her fans to vote after revealing that she feels revitalized and ready to take on the rest of 2020 “with a healthier and happier mindset.” She also shared a sweaty snapshot and a few details on how she improved her physical and mental wellbeing at a health, wellness, and fitness retreat.

On Saturday, the 39-year-old Sin City actress took to Instagram to give her followers an inside look at what her experience at The Ranch Malibu was like. She revealed that she was recently invited to join her close friend, Baby2Baby co-founder Kelly Sawyer Patricof, for a week-long stay at the luxury retreat.

Jessica’s carousel post began with a video. The visibly sweaty mother-of-three was holding her phone away from her glistening face to film herself during a hike. She was breathing hard as she described her trek up the mountainside as the “steepest, most difficult” hike she’d ever done. Another recent video Jessica shared that was filmed outdoors ended with her almost stepping on a live rattlesnake, but the biggest threat in her hiking footage seemed to be exhaustion.

A photo showed the L.A.’s Finest actress all decked out in her hiking gear. She rocked a pair of high-waisted beige leggings and a matching sports bra that was soaked with sweat. The weight from the backpack that she carried likely made her excursion even more challenging. The backpack had a front strap that snapped in place right underneath Jessica’s bust. She also wore a colorful fanny pack slung down low on her shapely hips.

Jessica had a white handkerchief tied around her neck. She protected her eyes from the bright sunlight by rocking a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses with dark, reddish-tinted lenses and gold frames. She wore her hair pulled up in a topknot that was secured with a pink scrunchie. Kelly posed beside her, revealing that she wore a matching bra-and-leggings set and fanny pack.

The collection of highlights from Jessica’s trip included a photo of a container of blister-prevention cream and a video of the actress seemingly complaining about a blister. She described the pain she experienced as feeling like “a tooth that’s coming out of your mouth.” The clip was followed by a shot of her red feet soaking in a tub full of ice water. Jessica also showed off some of the “bomb vegan food” that she got to enjoy, as well as the reading material that she brought with her. She posed with a copy of Wake Up to the Joy of You: 52 Meditations and Practices for a Calmer, Happier Life by Agapi Stassinopoulos.

Jessica’s final slide was another photo of herself and Kelly rocking different matching athletic ensembles. In her caption, she revealed that her cholesterol was lower after her stay at the retreat, and she was ready to “plunge back to reality.” She also reminded her fans to vote in what she described as “the most important election of our lifetime.”