Cindy Prado Stuns In Open Crop Top And Skintight Denim Shorts

American bombshell Cindy Prado uploaded some eye-catching new snapshots of herself to Instagram on Friday, October 2, which sent plenty of fans into a frenzy.

The 28-year-old Elite fashion model was photographed indoors for the five-photo series. Cindy took center stage in each frame as she struck sexy poses.

The first two photos honed in on the stunner’s face and chest. She posed similarly in both images, except she had her right hand up to her face in the first snap. The third image displayed more of her figure as she stood facing the camera. She rested her hands on the doorpost and popped one hip out, emitting sultry energy. The fourth and fifth images again focused on her upper body.

She wore a pout in every image. She also directed her gaze towards the camera’s lens in four out of the five photos.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her nails appeared to be manicured.

Cindy rocked a skimpy, open-front, white crop-top that tied at her bust. She did not wear a bra underneath the long-sleeve garment, which revealed an eyeful of cleavage and underboob. The model’s toned core was also on display. She teamed the number with a pair of denim booty shorts that flaunted her curvy hips and pert backside. She finished the look off with a pair of white sunglasses that rested atop her head, and an off-white Gucci purse. She accessorized further with a chainlink necklace.

Cindy revealed that she was photographed in Miami in the post’s geotag. She also revealed in the post’s caption that she drank a good amount of wine the night before and was currently suffering the consequences.

Friday’s photo set was a hit with social media users. It amassed more than 6,700 likes in just thirty minutes after going live. Nearly 200 fans took to the comments section to vocalize their praise about the model’s physique, beauty, and ensemble.

“Damn darlin you are beautiful,” one individual commented, emphasizing their words with a string of exclamation points.

“GREAT BODY AND BEAUTIFUL,” chimed in another admirer in all-caps, following up their compliment with a fire emoji.

“You’re so beautiful and sexy,” gushed a third fan.

“Gorgeous pictures, you look Amazing,” a fourth user added.

The beauty has stunned in multiple Instagram posts this week. Just yesterday, she shared an image in which she rocked a gray, skintight, mini dress that highlighted her killer form.