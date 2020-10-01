Howard Stern Cuddles A Cat In Sweet IG Post Shared By Wife Beth

Fans flipped out over the image.

Siruis XM Radio personality Howard Stern cuddled a cat in a sweet Instagram post shared by his wife Beth. The image was snapped at the couple’s abode which Beth uses as a place to tend to rescued felines until they are placed in their forever homes. In the caption of the photo, Beth shared that Howard enjoys spending time with the animals after he works on his daily radio broadcast.

The legendary radio DJ sat on the floor as one furry friend looked for affection. The fluffy white, black, and brown tabby named Mooshu pushed their head towards Howard, who affectionately cuddled the animal in the snap. A second feline named Walter, who had a white body spotted with black markings, lay on the floor next to Howard as were a bag of treats for his four-legged pals.

The Howard Stern Show host wore a long-sleeved blue dress shirt in the snap. He paired that with black pants and shoes.

The image appeared to have been taken in a dining area of the home. Honey-colored wooden floors dominated the area. A large sideboard was seen behind the host. To his left a chair with a light-colored cushion. The cats and Howard relaxed on a light-colored area rug.

A fan questioned the animal activist in the comments section of the share if the felines wait for Howard in a certain spot because they know they get their special time. She replied that they know where he comes in from the basement where he does his show.

In an interview with the Long Island Press, Beth revealed that the animals are very much a part of the couple’s daily routine. She shared that when they go to sleep at night, they are them. She also revealed that when Howard is having a stressful day the cats go downstairs and run over to him and cheer him up.

“Wow she is all about her Dad!” remarked one follower of the way the feline showed affection toward Howard.

“Today on the show he talked about how you want to hang up his paintings on the wall and I thought that was beyond beautiful. You two are such an amazing and loving couple,” wrote a second fan.

“I love how much the kitties love him!!! You’ve made Howard such a mush,” stated a third Instagram user of the photograph.

“I love that he gets on the floor with them,” noted a fourth follower of the animal activist.