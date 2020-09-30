Devin Brugman Stuns In Plunging Sports Bra While Taking Her Dog On A Walk

On Wednesday, September 30, American model and businesswoman Devin Brugman shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the co-founder of Monday Swimwear standing on a sidewalk in what appears to be a residential area with her dog, Walter. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Los Angeles, California.

Devin flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging white sports bra and a pair of high-waisted drawstring sweatpants. The casual ensemble put her incredible curves and toned midsection on display. She finished off the look with hoop earrings, white tennis shoes, and a pair of sunglasses worn on the top of her head.

For the photos, the brunette beauty wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style. She also sported a chic French manicure.

In the first image, Devin held onto both Walter’s leash and a can of Celsius energy drink in her left hand. She placed her other hand in her pants pocket and looked at her canine companion. The 29-year-old appeared to be tucking her hair behind her ear in the following photo. She tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

Devin and her dog changed locations for the final snap. She posed in the middle of the sidewalk in between a sizable hedge and palm trees. The model turned to the side and focused her attention on the photographer. She also wore a tan-colored mask under her chin.

In the caption, Devin noted she and Walter enjoy going on “daily walks.” She then proceeded to advertise for Celsius. The social media sensation also revealed that her ensemble was from the brand Alo Yoga.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon amassed more than 7,000 likes. Quite a few of Devin’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are wonderful as always!” wrote one fan.

“You’re hot,” added a different devotee.

“Very nice beautiful,” remarked another admirer, along with a red heart emoji.

“Love this lewk! And those sweatpants!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of heart-eye and sparkle emoji to the comment.

As fans are aware, Devin is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing outfits.