Elsa Hosk Showcases Cleavage & Long Legs As She Poses On Bed In Skimpy Floral Two-Piece

Elsa Hosk treated her followers to a slew of sexy snaps as she posed on a bed in a skimpy floral two-piece for her latest Instagram uploads — which she revealed were captured at the beginning of the coronavirus quarantine.

In the first shot from the slideshow, the Victoria’s Secret angel posed on her bed with J. D. Salinger’s book Franny and Zooey. The model looked exquisite in a tight floral basque top and skirt, which matched with a blue, yellow, and white floral pattern. The top featured a low, lacy neckline, with a built-in bra. Thin pink ribbons were tied into bows over Elsa’s shoulders to hold the garment up, while a small pink ribbon sat between the bra cups. The delicate hem of the basque reached down to Elsa’s waist, as the piece showed off the model’s cleavage and toned mid-section.

Elsa paired the attention-grabbing garment with a tight mini-skirt with delicate white buttons down the middle. The lacy hemline curved up in the middle, and was shaped into two points, complete with white ribbon, on Elsa’s thighs. The super-short skirt gave fans a good look at the influencer’s enviably long, toned pins. Elsa had tied her blond-brown locks back into a sensible knot, which showed off her pretty face. Two wavy chunks of hair were left out of the up ‘do, and perfectly framed the social media star’s delicate features.

In the first shot Elsa reclined on her lemon-hued duvet as she held her reading material in her left hand, and appeared serious as she read the book. In the second image in the slideshow, she cupped her face with her right hand and bent her knees, while in the third she had knelt up on the bed with the book in her right hand. The final photo saw Elsa’s face entirely obscured by the cover of the tome, but her body on show as she lay on her right side.

A number of the influencer’s 6.2 million followers headed over the comments section to share their thoughts on the academic yet seductive photos.

“#perfect, you are beautiful I loved princess,” wrote one enamored admirer, who added a string of heart, rose, and star-eye emoji to their comment.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” shared another, alongside three heart-eye emoji.

“OMG!! VERY BEAUTIFUL,” commented a third, with a rose and kiss-face emoji.

Elsa is no stranger to showing off her supermodel pins on Instagram, as The Inquisitr previously covered. The 31-year-old Swede recently stepped out for a bite to eat in nothing more than a short black slip and a gray blazer. You can see the post here.