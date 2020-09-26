Amanda Trivizas Sizzles In A Sexy Printed Bikini: ‘One Day This Could All Be Yours’

Amanda Trivizas gave her 836,000 Instagram followers something to talk about on Saturday, September 26, when she posted her latest tantalizing update. The brunette bombshell looked sexy as ever in a teeny-tiny printed bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredibly toned body.

Amanda’s two-piece swimsuit was from a brand called Andi Bagus. The top had a white base and had colorful prints all-over. It boasted triangle-style cups that struggled to contain her ample breasts. The plunging neckline showcased a nice view of her décolletage. Notably, the piece pushed her bust up — exposing more cleavage. The thin straps clung to her shoulders for support, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She sported a matching pair of bottoms that sat low on her hips, showcasing a lot of skin around her toned midsection. Some viewers gushed over her flat stomach, expressing their thoughts in the comments. Its high leg cuts also exposed plenty of skin.

In the snap, Amanda was captured wearing her scanty attire in an outdoor lounge area. She sat on a cushioned sofa, leaning to the side, using both of her hands as support. The babe slightly tilted her head and gazed into the lens with a seductive stare. Some parts of her sun-kissed skin glowed in the sunlight. Railings and some lush greenery comprised her background.

For the occasion, Amanda had her dark locks parted to the side and styled in loose waves. She sported minimal jewelry, including a gold pendant necklace and a pair of dainty earrings. Her nails were long and painted with white nail polish.

Amanda matched the photo with a vague caption. She gave credit to Andi Bagus by tagging the brand in the picture. The influencer also tagged Los Angeles-based professional photographer, Koby Einstein.

Many of her avid admirers went wild for the new addition to her feed. As of this writing, the latest share has racked up more than 15,700 likes and 300-plus comments. Hundreds of followers dove into the comments section to shower the model with gushing messages on her killer physique. Others also praised her beauty, pointing out how perfect her nose and lips looked.

“Looking like a goddess! Your beauty is timeless. Sometimes, I cannot even manage how hot you are. Keep posting, though. I love checking your sexy content,” one of her fans wrote.

“Let me just say that you are so flawless, girl! Honestly, you look amazing in anything you wear. Nothing special with this set, but you made it sellable. That is how successful you are,” commented another follower.