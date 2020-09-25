Model And Surfer Anastasia Ashley Flaunts Toned Figure In Bikini Snapshot

Model and professional surfer Anastasia Ashley shared a stunning picture on Instagram today of her showing off her toned body while rocking a bright royal blue bikini.

Ashley’s post, which was shared with her 1 million followers, featured her posed in front of a beautiful natural background. The backdrop was filled with a sandy beach, rolling waves, and a bright blue sky with bold white clouds. There was also a small beige rock placed right behind her.

In the photo, Ashley sported a royal blue bikini equipped with thin straps that held the top of the suit on her shoulders. The suit’s bottoms also featured a thin waistband which hugged the sides of her hips. The model also wore a metallic ring on one finger.

Ashley let her brown and blond, partially damp hair fall naturally down her back and on her shoulders.

Ashley’s followers were able to get an up-close view of her toned stomach and legs as she posed with her hips slightly leaned to her right side. She smiled lightly while looking directly into the camera’s lens. Additionally, she threw up a peace sign with her left hand while holding what appeared to be a small collection of trash in her opposite hand.

Ashley’s snapshot earned well over 4,000 likes and nearly 100 comments within an hour after being shared with the Instagram community. Many of the comments were from fans praising Ashley’s figure.

“Gorgeous lady,” one person simply stated.

“You’re so cute,” another fan remarked.

“The most beautiful woman, the most beautiful body!” a third person commented.

She used the post to promote a company called FEKKAI, which reportedly emphasizes natural salon products while simultaneously striving to create a greener planet.

In her caption, the 33-year-old took the time to reflect that she is still passionate about being more eco-friendly and is committed to doing her part to help waste less. Many of her fans remarked that they were proud of the surfer using her platform to promote such an important cultural issue.

Ashley’s picture was nothing unusual for her loyal and supportive followers, as they are accustomed to viewing snapshots that show off the surfer’s toned body, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

In the post, Ashley wore a matching jet black set that included a bra and a pair of revealing thong underwear. Similar to the picture taken today, Ashley used her platform to promote another company.