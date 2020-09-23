Lyna Perez Shows Off Her Curves In A Skimpy Bikini With Heart-Shaped Cups

Buxom bombshell Lyna Perez tantalized her 5.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap in which she flaunted her curves in a skimpy bikini. The photo was taken outdoors, and Lyna stood on a walkway area bordered by lush green plants. Several palm trees were visible in the distance, and the ocean could be spotted nearby, with frothy white waves crashing against the shore. The sky above was a cloudless pale blue, and sun shone down on Lyna’s bronzed body.

She rocked a bikini top that left little to the imagination, and incorporated bold colors. The cups featured heart-shaped patches of hot pink fabric that covered up any NSFW areas. Bright blue straps extended from all sides of the heart, with some joining to stretch across her chest and others extending up around her neck. The barely-there swimwear left a serious amount of cleavage on display, as well as a hint of underboob thanks to the embellishments that surrounded the minuscule cups.

She paired the scandalous top with matching bottoms that incorporated many of the same elements. A small heart-shaped pink patch made up the majority of her bottoms, and thin blue straps extended from the middle, stretching high over her hips. Lyna tantalized her fans even more by tugging gently at the straps.

Her long locks were parted in the middle, and they cascaded down her chest in a sleek style, reaching all the way to her waist. She had her eyes closed as she leaned forward slightly, blowing a kiss at the camera and putting her plump pout on full display.

The two-piece swimsuit she wore accentuated her hourglass figure to perfection, and she paired the smoking-hot shot with a caption that encouraged her followers to engage with her ensemble in the comments section. Her audience obliged, and the post racked up over 44,300 likes as well as 1,990 comments within one hour of going live.

“Every time you wear a bikini it’s automatically a 10!” one fan wrote in response to her caption.

“These little hearts hide beautiful things, it’s magnificent,” another follower added.

“I have a similar tattoo,” a third fan remarked, noticing the piece of ink near Lyna’s left hip.

“From 1 to 10 that swimsuit is definitely an 11!” another follower commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Lyna thrilled her fans with a shot in which she rocked a cut-out cover-up that showed off her bodacious curves to perfection. She posed outdoors again, and the vibrant hues and pattern of the cover-up looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin.