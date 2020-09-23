Heidi Klum, 47, Skips And Sparkles In A Revealing One-Shoulder Mini Dress

Heidi revealed what her 'America's Got Talent' finale outfit looked like in motion.

Heidi Klum looked pretty and peppy as she pranced around in her America’s Got Talent finale ensemble for her latest Instagram update. On Wednesday, the 47-year-old supermodel shared a Boomerang video that gave her followers a full view of her thigh-skimming mini dress in action.

Heidi showed a generous amount of leg in the glittering garment, which was covered with a mixture of pink and gold sequins. The piece had an asymmetrical neckline and just one cuffed balloon sleeve, so she also bared one of her shapely shoulders. One side of the garment was gathered, which created a ruched effect. The detail also showcased Heidi’s slim waist by making the fit snug. In a separate Instagram post, which can be viewed here, she revealed that the dress was an Alex Perry design.

The Victoria’s Secret angel further displayed her famous legs to their best advantage by rocking a pair of gold high-heeled sandals that made them look even longer. Her shoes boasted slinky toe and ankle straps. Heidi also went glam with her jewelry. She wore a pair of chunky gold earrings, a delicate charm anklet, and an array of bracelets. She was styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi.

The AGT judge credited hairstylist Lorenzo Martin with making her golden mane look as gorgeous as her outfit. He left her thick bangs straight, while the layered length of her hair had a subtle wave. As she moved, her silky locks glistened.

Heidi’s video was filmed outside the AGT studio in a production lot. She had a big smile on her face as she skipped across the pavement in front of a theater set with a blank marquee.

Heidi’s Instagram followers showed her just how much they enjoyed her playful Boomerang clip by pressing the like button on it over 25,000 times. She often delights her fans by sharing videos and photos of her eye-catching outfits on social media. Fans will also get one more chance to watch the stylish star shine on their television screens during this season of America’s Got Talent when the results show airs on NBC tonight.

Heidi has worn a number of sparkly ensembles throughout the season, including a silver sequined gown that she rocked just like week. Its skirt was much longer than that of her latest look, but it had a low neckline and an off-the-shoulder design that also showcased plenty of skin. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Heidi gave fans a look at what the back of the piece looked like unzipped in an intimate behind-the-scenes video.