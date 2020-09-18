Suzy Cortez Cups Her Breasts & Does A Slight Squat In Scorching New Update

Brazilian model and social media star Suzy Cortez took to Instagram on September 17 to remind her 2.4 million fans why she’s so popular on the platform. The Miss BumBum 2019 titleholder shared another sultry snap that saw her in very little clothing.

The photo was taken from the screen of a Canon camera, and a hand could be seen beside the logo. The image captured Suzy posed outside on a day where there was not a cloud in the sky. She was positioned in a grassy area in front of a tall, white post. A green chain-link fence enclosed the perimeter of the yard. A gorgeous view of mountains and a small body of water could be seen behind Suzy, though her gym-honed body was no doubt the center of attention. Suzy showed off her athletics skills, doing a slight squat against the post, with a soccer ball laid out in front of her. She turned her head slightly to the side and closed her eyes for the seductive snap, leaving little to the imagination in a racy look.

The model rocked a black T-shirt that was rolled up to her neck. She cupped one breast in each hand, covering what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines, but an ample amount of cleavage was still on display for the camera. The shirt’s short sleeves covered her biceps, but her taut tummy was still in full view.

She teamed the top with a pair of g-string panties that showcased her bronzed, muscular thighs. The piece had thin straps that were worn high on Suzy’s hips, accentuating her hourglass curves. Suzy covered the lower portion of her legs with a pair of knee-high socks and added black shoes to match. She styled her brunette tresses with a deep side part, and they cascaded over her shoulder and back. In the caption of the update, Suzy told fans that this was only a preview, though she did not go into further details about her project.

Fans were quick to shower the hot shot with love. More than 9,000 social media users double-tapped the post, and 100-plus left comments.

“How good are you… what a crazy body,” one follower raved, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“God! THANK YOU FOR CREATING THIS WOMAN,” another fan exclaimed.

“Spectacular, very beautiful,” a third Instagrammer wrote.

