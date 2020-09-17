Tori Spelling Shows Off Her Slim Figure In Overall Sweatpants On Instagram

Tori Spelling combined fashion with comfort in the most recent photo that was added to her Instagram feed. The shot was shared with her 1.5 million fans on September 17 and was part of a partnership with Shipt.

The image captured the mother of five posed in front of sturdy wooden doors decorated with gold fixtures and carved with flowers and vines. Tori wrote, “Home Sweet Home” in the geotag and appeared to be posing on the porch of her house. The actress held one bag in each hand, both of which featured the recognizable Target logo. In her caption, she tagged the delivery service Shipt, revealing that it has been a lifesaver while she’s been homeschooling. Tori opted for comfort in her look, posing in a pair of trendy sweats.

The actress looked flawless in a two-piece set that showed off her fit figure. She sported a white T-shirt with capped sleeves and a scooping neckline that showed off her bronze collar. Tori wore a pair of overalls on top, which were made of sweatpant material. The navy blue garment had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders and secured in the front with a metal clasp and button. The area between Tori’s chest was stitched with a large pocket that may have been for decoration. The garment proceeded to cinch around her slender waist with thick strings that were tied in a bow. The lower portion of the piece was loose on her legs while its elastic band fit snug on her ankles.

She completed her look with a pair of off-white sneakers and laces that were a few shades lighter. Tori also sported an assortment of gold necklaces with pendants. She wore her blond tresses with a middle part, and they tumbled over one side of her shoulder.

Tori’s new snap proved to be a hit with fans, amassing over 5,000 likes and 120 comments in a matter of hours. Some fans complimented Tori’s figure, while several others asked where they could purchase her overalls.

“Wow! You really do it all!!!! How do you find the time to train as a home-school teacher, pass the exam, and bring home the bacon?” one follower questioned, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Were did you get the overalls look so cozy,” a second social media user asked.

“You look amazing! Love that outfit,” a third follower wrote.

“I love the jumpsuit! Where did you get this! Looking good,” another chimed in.

Last month, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Tori delighted her audience with another popular photo that captured her enjoying some time in the tub with her youngest child.