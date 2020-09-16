Mahlagha Jaberi Looks Supet Hot In A Revealing Peach Dress, Shows Off Her Dance Moves

Iranian-American model Mahlagha Jaberi went online on Wednesday, September 16, and posted a new video on her Instagram page in which she showed off her hot looks and her incredible dance moves.

In the clip, Mahlagha rocked a glamorous, peach-colored silk dress which perfectly accentuated her slim figure. It featured spaghetti straps, a low cut neckline, and a figure-hugging bodice.

Mahlagha wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back, shoulder, and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a delicate pendant which rested at the base of her throat, drawing attention to her flawless décolletage. She also wore a sparkly silver watch to ramp up the glam.

The video was filmed at a nondescript location, against a light-gray background. As described in the caption, she used a light stand and a coffee creamer to make a fake mic. She lip-synced “Don’t Rush” by Young T & Bugsey and Naïka, a song which has been making rounds on TikTok for quite some time.

In the clip, Mahlagha, showed off some sultry dance moves while lip-synching the song.

Within four hours of posting, the video amassed more than 164,000 views and 45,000-plus likes. In addition, many of Mahlagha’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared about 1,300 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Omg, Mahlagha, why are you so hot, baby? You have an amazing figure and I love your beautiful eyes,” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, you are looking amazing. I love this remix, especially the French part because I imagine doing the same things with you, lol,” another user wrote, adding a wink emoji.

“Looking great and classy, as usual. Where did you buy this dress from? It looks super sexy and elegant,” a third admirer remarked.

“Oh wow, you have some really nice moves! You are stunning from head to toe, marry me please!!” a fourth follower chimed in.

Other users posted words and phrases like “Persian goddess,” “spectacular,” and “the hottest,” to let Mahlagha know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the clip to show appreciation and support, including Janice Joostema, Mariam Rod, and Natalia Barulich.

Mahlagha rarely fails to impress her admirers with her sultry posts. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on September 11, she uploaded a steamy photograph in which she rocked a skimpy, animal-print bikini, one which perfectly highlighted her enviable body, particularly her long, sexy legs. The photo has amassed more than 113,000 likes and 1,860-plus comments.