Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In A Retro Skort & Butterfly-Print Crop Top

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a breathtaking snap in which she rocked an ensemble with a retro vibe. The picture appeared to have been taken when Ashley was abroad doing a photoshoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, as she tagged the brand’s Instagram pages in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Ashley was perched atop a white bicycle with a basket on the front, and she glanced at the camera with a smile on her face as she kept both hands on her bicycle handlebars.

Ashley flaunted her voluptuous curves in a black skort, making sure to identify the garment in the caption so her fans would know she wasn’t just rocking a simple skirt. The piece had a high waistband that hugged her curves before flaring out over her shapely rear and thighs, the hem landing just a few inches down her legs so she had plenty of skin on display.

She paired the simple skort with a butterfly-print crop top. The garment had a dark background and neon-colored butterflies scattered over it, and the look hugged Ashley’s ample assets while leaving her arms and stomach exposed.

Her blond locks were styled in a deep side part, and they tumbled down her back and chest in beachy waves. She had a pair of stud earrings sparkling in her ears, and kept her footwear casual, rocking some flip flops.

Ashley posed at the end of a long lane that was bordered with greenery and tropical trees. Strands of icicle lights were strung between the trees, stretching out over the lane and giving it a magical feel. The night sky was almost pitch black, but the lights provided the perfect illumination for Ashley’s stunning snap.

She made some cheeky references to the retro vibe of her ensemble in the caption, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the post. The share received over 1,100 likes within just 21 minutes of going live, as well as 27 comments from her fans.

“You are so very beautiful. Wonderful proportions,” one fan wrote, loving Ashley’s buxom physique.

“Gorgeous,” another added simply.

“What great legs,” a third fan remarked, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Natural Beauty,” another follower added.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley flaunted her curves in an athletic ensemble. She posed on a wooden patio area at her luxury resort in the Maldives, and showed off her ample assets in a pale pink cleavage-baring sports bra and some simple yet sexy black leggings. She had her eyes closed, soaking in the sunshine as she busted a move outside.