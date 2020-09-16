Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Flaunts Her Cleavage & Fit Booty In A Thong Bikini For Latest Update

Model Viktoria Varga flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in three alluring photos for her latest Instagram upload. For the post, she was photographed in a revealing thong bikini that showcased her curves while she played with prickly plants.

The 29-year-old has been enjoying time in scenic locations around Italy in recent weeks, and for these snaps she got her hands dirty with some cacti. She struck a scintillating pose, and then was captured in some candid-looking shots while she grabbed the plants on a sunny day.

Varga wore her long blond hair down and swept to the left side of her head as it flowed over her shoulders. She sported a textured yellow bikini that complemented her tanned skin tone. The top had triangle cups and thin shoulder straps that knotted in the back. Her thong bottoms had a thick waistband, and helped accentuate her pert derriere.

For the first pic, Varga was captured from the waist up with her body turned. Her right forearm was raised to her head to keep the sun out of her eyes, and she shot a sultry glare at the camera. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her toned stomach, and her assets which were embellished by the tight-fitting top.

The Hungarian had a giant smile across her gorgeous face while she looked at the lens for the second slide. This angle gave viewers a glimpse of her fit booty in the thong bottoms. For the final slide, Varga stood in the same spot as the previous pic, but this time she pulled cactus thorns out of her fingers after getting too close to the plants.

In the caption, Varga joked that she regretted not wearing gloves for the occasion, and added cactus and cry-laughing emoji. She included an Italian version of the caption as well before uploading the snaps on Tuesday.

Many of her 475,000 Instagram followers took notice of the sunny photos, and more than 15,000 showed their approval by hitting the like button. Varga received over 200 comments, as her replies were littered with heart-eye emoji. Fans complimented her stunning body, and several responded to the playful caption.

“U so beautiful forever!!!! Love ur smile,” one admirer wrote.

“You are [amazingly] good looking always,” another replied.

“You are so so beautiful!!” a fan commented while adding heart-eye emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful!” a follower wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Varga flaunted her curves in white lace lingerie. That seductive snap was taken in a hallway, and garnered nearly 13,000 likes.