Nicole Scherzinger Stuns In Cream Lace Garment For Glammed-Up Pics

Nicole Scherzinger — who is currently a panelist on The Masked Singer — took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of snapshots of herself. The singer, actress, and TV personality is no stranger to having her followers in awe of her and her most recent post was no exception.

The “When I Grow Up” hitmaker stunned in a cream garment that featured lace detailing. The attire was relatively low-cut and displayed her decolletage. The item of clothing contained a small bow that was tied up at the front and no sleeves. Scherzinger left the accessories to a bare minimum and wore small dangling earrings. She styled her long dark wavy hair down and looked very glamorous for the occasion.

The 42-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped sitting down on a chair. Scherzinger gazed directly at the camera lens and boasted her natural good looks.

In the next slide, she puckered up her lips and took an up-close selfie with a pouty expression. In the background appeared Scherzinger’s plaques that she has earned throughout her career on the wall.

In the third and final frame, the entertainer threw her head back and left the majority of her locks resting behind her shoulder. Scherzinger stared at the camera with her stunning face and made everything look effortless.

For her caption, she kept it simple and put the white heart and the pink ribbon emoji. However, that didn’t seem to bother her 4.5 million followers. In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 90,000 likes and over 900 comments, proving to be instantly popular.

“NICOLE OMG UR SO PERFECT,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You are glowing! So pretty as always!!” another person shared.

“The most beautiful woman in the world. LIKE PERFECT,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re literally the definition of perfection babe, looking flawless,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Scherzinger. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she modeled the new Pussycat Dolls merch in front of a plain wall. Scherzinger paired a short-sleeved black crop top that featured the group’s name written across the front in pink with high-waisted joggers of the same color that had “Pussycat Doll” written down the right leg in white letters. She rocked multicolored lace-up Puma sneakers from model Winnie Harlow’s range and sported her long, wavy hair in a high ponytail.