‘Dancing With The Stars’ Reveals First Dances & Songs As Well As Other Big Changes For Season 29 Debut

Dancing with the Stars has revealed Season 29’s dynamic first dances and exciting songs for the series’ debut. While the celebrity and pro pairings will be kept a secret until the first episode is broadcast live on ABC, fans can expect some pretty spectacular starting performances from the eclectic list of performers and their professional partners.

According to an ABC press release, the following will be the first performances of the show’s newest season now hosted by supermodel Tyra Banks.

Monica Aldama from Cheer will groove to a Foxtrot to “My Wish” by Rascal Flatts. Tiger King star Carole Baskin will dance the Paso Doble to the tune “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor. The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe will perform a Cha Cha to “Stupid Love” by Lady Gaga.

Football legend Vernon Davis will move and groove via a Foxtrot to “All of Me” by John Legend. TV and film actress Anne Heche performs a Cha Cha to “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa. Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson will debut a Tango to “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj. One Day at a Time actress Justina Machado will dance the Cha Cha to “Respect” by Aretha Franklin.

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean will debut a Jive to “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd. The Real host Jeannie Mai will whirl in a Salsa to “Tell It to My Heart” by Taylor Dayne. TV actor Jesse Metcalfe will cut a rug to the Quickstep to “Part-Time Lover” by Stevie Wonder. Nelly will perform a Salsa to his own tune, “Ride Wit Me.”

Nev Schulman of Catfish will demonstrate a Foxtrot to “The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra. NBA superstar Charles Oakley will gyrate a Salsa to “In Da Club” by 50 Cent. Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause will dance the Tango to “Raise Your Glass” by Pink and finally, Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir will get down via a Cha Cha to “Buttons” by The Pussycat Dolls.

The series will also reveal a brand new set as well as a desk that will feature the show’s three judges—Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli—as they socially distance from one another. Derek will replace head judge Len Goodman due to coronavirus restrictions on travel, but the original judge and harshest critic of the performers will still be a part of the series in some way.

For the show’s first episode there will not be a viewing audience vote, and only the judges will score the routines. These scores will carry over and be combined with judges’ scores from week two. This is when the audience will be able to vote for the first time this season said the aforementioned press release.

Thereafter, the live vote combined with the judges’ scores will be revealed during the broadcast.