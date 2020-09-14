Ireland Baldwin Looks Smoking Hot In A Turquoise Bikini While Posing On The Beach With A Friend

Ireland Baldwin recently made the most of the remaining weeks of summer by enjoying a relaxing day at the beach with a friend. The model treated her 620,000-plus Instagram followers to a steamy shot of her time by the water on Sunday that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

In the shot, Ireland posed on the beach with her pal Maddie Katleman, whom she wrapped her arm around as she posed for the camera. The pair stood shoulder-to-shoulder with their bare feet in the sand and huge smiles across their faces — an apparent indication that they were enjoying their time under the sun. Behind them was a gorgeous view of the waves gently flowing into the shore, which appeared almost completely empty aside from one other beachgoer out in the ocean.

The 24-year-old was dressed to impress for her day on the beach in an itty-bitty turquoise bikini that did nothing but favors for her phenomenal figure. The two-piece included a scoop neck-style top that fell daringly low down her chest, exposing an eyeful of cleavage as she worked the camera. It had thin straps that offered a peek at the star’s toned arms and shoulders and hit just below her bust, treating fans to a full look at her midsection.

Ireland teamed her swim top with a pair of bottoms in the same bright color that showed even more skin. The garment boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that showcased her sculpted thighs and toned legs. It also had a thick waistband that was slightly twisted as it sat low on her hips, drawing attention to her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

Maddie opted for a chic one-piece swimsuit that was made of shiny blue material. She also sported a black baseball cap on top of her brunette tresses and accessorized with oversized sunglasses.

Fans seemed thrilled at the sight of the bikini-clad ladies and awarded the upload nearly 10,000 likes within three hours of going live. The post has also amassed dozens of comments, many with compliments for the pair.

“Two beautiful young ladies,” one person wrote.

“Real girls! Stay natural and beautiful,” praised another fan.

“Okay Ireland I need your abs workout,” a third follower remarked.

“I want to go to the each with y’all!” added a fourth admirer.

Ireland has been getting plenty of bikini time this summer. Last week, the beauty shared another sizzling snap that captured her rocking a strappy animal-print two-piece. That look proved to be another major hit, racking up over 24,000 likes and 428 comments to date.