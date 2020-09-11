Demi Rose Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Little Black Dress With A NSFW Belt

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose tantalized her 14.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot duo of snaps in which she rocked a daring ensemble. The pictures were taken in Ibiza, Spain, as the geotag indicated, and Demi wore a little black dress with a unique NSFW belt.

She stood in front of a plain white wall with a small alcove that put all the attention on her curvaceous figure. The outfit she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Demi made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Her dress featured a plunging neckline that showed off a serious amount of cleavage, as well as thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders. The fabric clung to her ample assets, highlighting her curvaceous chest, and had a figure-hugging fit throughout the look. The garment nipped in at her slim waist before stretching out over her voluptuous thighs, putting her hourglass shape on full display.

The front of the dress had a ruched feature that drew the eye towards her thighs, and it ended with a string at the hem. The string dangled down her legs, and the ensemble exposed plenty of her shapely legs.

Demi added a few accessories to finish the outfit. She held a structured black Saint Laurent bag with a chain strap in one hand, while her other hand rested atop her head on her brunette locks. Her hair tumbled down her chest and back in soft curls, and she gazed off into the distance with her lips slightly parted.

Demi accentuated her waist even more with her choice of belt, an eye-catching NSFW piece that incorporated chain details and metallics.

The second shot was taken from a closer perspective, and focused entirely on Demi’s body. She gave her followers a closer look at her designer bag, as well as at her cleavage.

Her fans absolutely loved the smoking-hot share, and the post received over 92,900 likes within 56 minutes of going live. It also racked up 955 comments in the same time span from her eager audience.

“Wow,” one fan commented simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Beautiful Queen,” another added, including a trio of flame emoji in his remark.

“The most beautiful body in the world,” a third fan commented.

“You’re a goddess Demi. Love you,” another follower remarked.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi thrilled her audience with a sizzling post in which she rocked a black bodysuit with hot pink trim and a plunging neckline. She spiced up the look with her accessories as well, opting to rock a pair of thigh-high Dior boots.