Kourtney Kardashian Shares Idyllic Portofino, Italy Vacation Photos In Bandeau Scarf Top & Wide-Leg Pants

Kourtney Kardashian dazzled her 101 million Instagram followers on Thursday with a stunning photo series located in Portofino, Italy. The reality star posed by the port in a beautifully rustic shot and shared numerous picturesque views of the locale, impressing her fans with the splendid details.

The striking shots captured Kourtney first, seated on a brick wall edge looking over her left shoulder at the idyllic, Italian port, with pastel-toned buildings overlooking the water filled with small boats and a large yacht.

In the photo, Kourtney wore a multi-colored scarf bandeau top, tying across the chest with blue, yellow, and white hues and a geometric pattern. She also sported a pair of light brown-colored trousers and matching thong sandals, ideal for a casual, yet stylish vacation look.

For the next few photos and videos in the Instagram series, Kourtney showed off the various views from her travels, including a closer shot of boats in port, a ravishing image of the lush, green, Portofino countryside, and a charming image of a brick structure and cobalt blue doorway, surrounding by pastoral-looking trees and other foliage.

In the second part of the series, the mom of three took a whimsical, amusing video of a couple sunbathing on the back of their boat, both almost completely nude and taking in the beaming rays. The clip looked almost like a painting, showcasing Kourtney’s artistic eye as the deep, cerulean waves bobbed the boat back and forth and the bucolic, green trees framed the view.

For the final image, the 41-year-old displayed her outfit and her flawless physique in full, posing against a large cement pillar structure holding a green and yellow-colored plant on top. Kourtney leaned her right arm up against the structure, aptly exhibiting the curve of her toned backside, peeking out behind her arm as her raven-black hair fell behind her back.

The post received more than 700,000 likes and over 2,200 comments, as fans fawned their praise upon the Poosh blogger, giving her plenty of love in the comments section with heart eyes and red heart emoji.

“Gorgeous lady with a gorgeous view!” an admirer gushed.

“Wow that looks beautiful!” stated another fan, taking in the sensational sights.

“Queen,” a third follower simply stated, adding two hearts emoji to further express their admiration.

“I thought [A]mericans couldn’t travel to [E]urope?” asked one user, as Kourtney clarified that the trip was actually from “last summer,” adding a weary face emoji to communicate her sadness over the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on travel.