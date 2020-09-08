Bruna Rangel Lima Sizzles In Red Lingerie As She Flaunts Her Curves From Atop A Highrise Balcony

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima sizzled in a revealing red lingerie set. Sharing the update with her 4.1 million followers with her on Tuesday, September 8, it was also revealed that she posed on a glass balcony of a highrise building, showing her curves off to whoever was looking out their window at the time.

Bruna wore a uniquely patterned bra that featured a panel of holey lace and straps that ran down the inside of each triangular cup, meeting in the middle and accentuating her cleavage.

As she leaned against the top edge, her hands rested at her hips and held onto the thin straps of the bikini briefs. In the first snap, she stood on her tippy toes as she pointed one foot out in front of the other.

The second photo revealed Bruna’s curvaceous buns as she stood side-on to the camera as she leaned slightly over the edge of the balcony. One leg was bent at the knee and she rested her foot on her shin as she looked demurely over one shoulder and toward the lens.

Her golden hair was straightened and parted in the middle, cascading down over one shoulder in the poses. She completed the look with a selection of delicate jewelry.

In the caption, the Instagram sensation declared that she “liked the view” from up high, something her fans also agreed with, albeit likely for different reasons.

As soon as Bruna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the set had already amassed more than 41,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Always sooo beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“That is high up,” a fan declared.

“Delightful gorgeous body,” another user stated.

“Gorgeous view,” a fourth person wrote, also using a variety of emoji, including the peach one, for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers resorted to using emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones. Because of the content, the peach emoji also got a solid workout.

Bruna shared a similar update last week with her admirers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she appeared to be wearing the same underwear as she released a video of her posing on the same balcony. At the time of posting, the video seemed to reveal orange underwear. However, it is possible that the lighting caused the shade difference now that Bruna has updated with stills from that post.